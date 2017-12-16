PHOTO: Twitter Goes into Meltdown as Chelsea Legend Drogba Unveils His Extraordinary New Haircut

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has horrified and shocked his fans in equal measure, after uploading a picture of his radical new haircut to Twitter. The former Premier League star, now with United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising, has stunned his followers by showing off his bold choice of trim.

Posting on his official Twitter page, Drogba unveiled his impressively shiny new skinhead, captioning the picture by saying: "15/12/2000 was the Beginning, 15/12/2017 Born is the new Me".

15/12/2017 Born is the new Me pic.twitter.com/SFB5xac1zn — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) December 15, 2017

Understandably, a number of fans were shocked to see Drogba part with his iconic dreadlocks - his trademark hairstyle that billowed in the breeze as he tore his way through Premier League defences with ease.

BUT what about our bobblehead... 🤔🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VUduCaohyx — Sam Doerr (@SJDoerr) December 15, 2017

However, Drogba's former teammate Carlton Cole offered a more charitable analyses of the haircut, Tweeting his approval of the dramatic new look:

Yes my brother! Looking good 👊🏾 — Carlton Cole (@CarltonCole1) December 15, 2017

Drogba became a legend at Chelsea during his nine year spell with the Blues. After joining from Marseille in 2004, the Ivory Coast striker went on to become one of the greatest forwards of the Premier League era - scoring 104 goals in 254 matches. The former Galatasaray man also won a host of silverware, picking up four Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

Drogba was pivotal in Chelsea's Champions League 2012 win - scoring the late goal to take the match to extra time, and slotting him the final penalty to win the Blues a historic first Champions League trophy in their history.