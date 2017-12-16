Spanish Report Claims Gareth Bale Has Picked Preferred Move Out of Premier League Trio

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

According to reports in Spain, Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all monitoring Gareth Bale’s precarious situation at Real Madrid. 

The Welshman has come under increased scrutiny this season for not being able to stay fit and his inconsistent performances on the pitch. Bale's reputation with the notoriously hard to please Bernabeu fans has turned sour and as a result, Madrid may look to offload him to fund a move for their next Galactico, which could be Eden Hazard.

Now according to Spanish rumours site Don Balon (via the Express) the Premier League trio are tracking the former Spurs star with a view to a summer move, should he wish to return to the UK. 

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

However, according to the report, the 28-year-old has made a return to Tottenham his priority if he is to move away from Real Madrid. 

He spent six years with the London outfit before he made his then world-record move to the Spanish capital. Spurs supposedly want their prodigal son back at their club to help propel themselves to the upper end of the table and simultaneously deal a hammer blow to the other title contenders.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters