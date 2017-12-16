Spanish Report Claims Gareth Bale Has Picked Preferred Move Out of Premier League Trio

According to reports in Spain, Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all monitoring Gareth Bale’s precarious situation at Real Madrid.

The Welshman has come under increased scrutiny this season for not being able to stay fit and his inconsistent performances on the pitch. Bale's reputation with the notoriously hard to please Bernabeu fans has turned sour and as a result, Madrid may look to offload him to fund a move for their next Galactico, which could be Eden Hazard.

Now according to Spanish rumours site Don Balon (via the Express) the Premier League trio are tracking the former Spurs star with a view to a summer move, should he wish to return to the UK.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

However, according to the report, the 28-year-old has made a return to Tottenham his priority if he is to move away from Real Madrid.

He spent six years with the London outfit before he made his then world-record move to the Spanish capital. Spurs supposedly want their prodigal son back at their club to help propel themselves to the upper end of the table and simultaneously deal a hammer blow to the other title contenders.