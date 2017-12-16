It's been quite the week for Christian Pulisic.

He won the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year honor Thursday and then scored the winning goal for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the 89th minute.

With a touch, he took the ball past the goalkeeper and scored.

Win USMNT player of the year ✔️



Score the winner for your club ✔️



(📹:@FOXSoccer)

https://t.co/NSnizEyRRo — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) December 16, 2017

It's his third Bundesliga goal of the season.

Pulisic helped Dortmund to the German Cup this year and aided the U.S. national team during its failed World Cup qualifying campaign.