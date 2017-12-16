Huddersfield Town have compounded Watford's current Premier League malaise with a 4-1 away win at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets, who saw captain Troy Deeeny sent off, were architects of their own downfall as Elias Kachunga, an Aaron Mooy brace and Laurent Depoitre all notched goals while Terriers captain Jonathan Hogg also saw red for two bookable offences.

The visitors's win was their first away from home since the opening day of the season, while Watford, whose goal came from Abdoulaye Doucoure, are winless in five.

It took just six minutes for Huddersfield to draw first blood. Collin Quaner was fractionally offside as he fired goalwards from a recycled corner, and Kachunga - himself seemingly offside - was on hand to blast his teammate's shot in from a yard out.

The goalscorer was stretchered off the field 10 minutes after appearing to twist his knee and, following the restart, Richarlison was unlucky to fire just over the bar.

Soon it was 2-0. Quaner had all the time in the world to measure his cross after Watford's static defence failed to track Zanka's ball over the top, and his centre was tapped home by Mooy at the back stick to put the Terriers in dreamland.

Things went from bad to worse for Watford just past the half-hour mark. Troy Deeney's frustration got the better of him as he lunged into a tackle on Quaner two footed, and Michael Oliver saw no option but to send the Hornets captain off.

Richarlison then had the ball in the net five minutes before the interval but was rightfully adjudged to have been offside.

Heurelho Gomes parried Tom Ince's shot after the restart before Quaner nodded the follow up cross wide of the target but it wasn't long before the Terriers secured their third.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Jose Holebas - second best to Quaner all afternoon - failed to deal with yet another raking ball over the top and, after the ball had landed at Depoitre's feet, the striker blasted home past Gomes.

Oliver levelled things up again just past the hour mark as he sent Hogg off for a foul on Richarlison before Sebastien Prodl and Robert Pereyra spurned good chances as the hosts looked to make a fist of things.

The home crowd then finally had something to cheer about 20 minutes from time. Doucoure met a cleared free kick first time and his fizzing drive arrowed into the top corner to reduce the deficit.

Watford threw on Stefano Okaka for a rare appearance to try and set up a frantic finish, but it was Ince who produced the next genuine chance of the game as he stung the palms of Gomes.

Watford's miserable day was complete when Doucoure gave away a penalty in the final minute, and Mooy bagged his second of the afternoon from 12 yards.

Doucoure somewhat made amends as he prevented Huddersfield making it five from Ince in added time but it mattered not as the away side sealed a massive win.