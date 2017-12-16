West Brom vs Manchester United Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Form & More

Despite the odds being stacked against his new side on Sunday afternoon, Alan Pardew is no stranger when it comes to besting Jose Mourinho teams.

No other Premier League manager has seen off Mourinho sides as often as Pardew has - three times to be exact - and he will need to bring this same confidence to his West Brom team as they play hosts to second-placed Manchester United.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However the Baggies have been goal shy lately, the side failing to register a goal for their last three games, despite putting in a solid showing against Liverpool in their midweek 0-0.

United will likely still be reeling somewhat from last weekend's derby defeat to Manchester City, and with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in midweek all Mourinho's side can do is keep on the winning track as they look to close a huge 11-point gap on City.

Classic Encounter

For this classic showdown we go all the way back to 2003 to the last time the Baggies pulled a win out of the bag against United.

West Brom rarely score many against the Red Devils - with the exception of the 5-5 draw, when a certain Romelu Lukaku was on loan with the Baggies.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, this particular tie goes back around Christmas 2003 was a rare exception for the Baggies, who managed to win 2-0 in a League Cup fourth round tie over United.

Goals from Bernt Haas and Scott Dobie earned a shock result over a side that featured a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Form

With four draws from their last five league games - two of those coming against Tottenham and Liverpool - Pardew will be eager to just edge his side that step closer to getting an important three points in the bag.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Another crucial letdown however for the home side is their lack of goals. Three strikes in their last five is simply not enough to put them in contention of taking maximum points and that needs changing soon.

United on the other hand have been in fine form - having won four of their last five league contests. However, a disappointing loss to a frankly rampant City side yet sets the Red side of Manchester further afield despite regular wins.

Team News

West Brom could see the return of midfielder Gareth Barry, who is close to fit after a thigh strain.

Meanwhile wingers Matt Phillips (hamstring) and Nacer Chadli (hip) will miss out the match while defender Craig Dawson is still missing with a knee problem but closing in on a return within the nest couple of weeks.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Paul Pogba is serving the final game of his three match ban for stamping on Arsenal's Hector Bellerin.

Centre-back Eric Bailly is the fresh injury news at the back with the Ivorian undergoing surgery for an Ankle injury, which will see him sidelined for two to three months.

Predicted West Brom Lineup: Foster, Nyom, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs, Livermore, Yacob, Barry, McClean, Robson-Kanu, Rondon.





Predicted Manchester United Lineup: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Herrera, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Rashford, Lukaku.

Prediction

When it comes down to the outcome of this contest, it is hard to see beyond a United victory.

With a lack of goals for Pardew's men, an abundance for Mourinho's and contrasting form over the last few weeks it only points towards a United win.

Pardew does have a something of a knack at getting one over on Mourinho, and, after strong showings against Spurs and Liverpool, the West Brom faithful may just be dreaming of more unlikely points on Sunday.

Prediction: West Brom 0-2 Manchester United