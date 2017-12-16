West Ham Boss David Moyes Cancels Hammers Christmas Party to Focus on Relegation Scrap

West Ham boss David Moyes has quite possibly had himself written off a few Christmas card lists this year after postponing his side's seasonal party, after insisting that his players must focus on Premier League survival first.

Moyes, who took over from Slaven Bilic at the start of November, has overseen a recent upturn in form including an unlikely win over Chelsea, but is keen for his side to focus on the task at hand.

"I don't think we are in a position where we need to have a party." Moyes said, as reported in the Daily Mail.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I hope we can have a good one at the end of the season and I will not let the players down if they do what we want them to do."





Moyes' side have impressed during the past week, with the Hammers keeping clean sheets against both Chelsea and Arsenal.







The Scotsman, 54, has not ruled out the possibility of treating his players at some point in the future, insisting his players will be rewarded when the job is done.

"I'm a great one for team spirit. If we are successful and we do the right things, then I will make sure the players have a day when they can enjoy themselves somewhere between now and the end of the season," he added.

The former Everton boss also revealed he has challenged creative midfielder Manuel Lanzini to start contributing more in the Hammers bid for survival.

"Mano is in our team to make chances and score goals," Moyes said. "What we are looking from him is to be the creative spark and we will need a bit more of that."