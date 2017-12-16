You Have it or You Don't: Maradona Says There's One Thing Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Can't Do

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Argentine icon Diego Maradona has said that the one part of Lionel Messi's game which is lacking, and stopping him from reaching the former Napoli forward's legendary status, can't be bought or trained.

The 57-year-old player-turned-manager, who is currently in charge of Al-Fujairah in the UAE, has reflected on his time in charge of the Argentine national team between 2008 and 2010 to find the one flaw in Barcelona's star man.

"No, that can’t be bought. That comes from inside, as standard," the former Argentina star said when asked what Messi has to do to be Maradona.

"Messi is not capable of giving a talk to 20 players to motivate them. He would say: 'What do you want to ask me, guys?'. They would ask him questions."

Maradona spent a total of 11 years plying his trade in Europe, having a successful eight-year spell in Naples in between stints at Barcelona and Sevilla.

Widely considered as one of the greatest players ever, along with former Brazil striker Pelé, Maradona is often full of praise for Messi, a forward he coached during the World Cup in South Africa.

However, despite all of Messi's talents and individual accolades, it is clear that Maradona doesn't think his compatriot can ever replicate the same lasting impact he had on the game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters