Football boots are always evolving in today's modern game, but which ones were truly groundbreaking at the time?

Whether it's the ever-changing color combinations or the technology to help strike the ball that little bit better, boot manufacturers have done their utmost to keep ahead of the game. And looking back to decades ago, a number of boots stand out as those which helped shape the industry as a whole.

Here's a look at six of the most innovative pairs of football boots ever.

Copa Mundial

Image by Sam Sank

Manufacturer: Adidas

Worn by: Franz Beckenbauer, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane

Some true football hipsters still live and die by these boots, claiming that they remain the best quality on the market. Released for the 1982 World Cup, Adidas' esteemed Copa Mundials are both durable and simple, and are a popular choice by those not looking for something flashy.

Typical player to wear these:

A non-nonsense central midfielder who prides himself on breaking more legs than anyone else in the league.

Mercurial Vapor

Image by Sam Sank

Brand: Nike

Worn by: Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo

Donned by the original Ronaldo during the 1998 World Cup, Nike's Mercurial Vapors have now reached their tenth edition and are often the preferred option for pacy strikers who enjoy the ground-breaking light boots.

Typical player to wear these:

The flamboyant striker who has been top goalscorer for the past three seasons.

Predator

Image by Sam Sank

Brand: Adidas

Worn by: David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Alessandro Del Piero

A boot that brought a new generation of players and was epitomised by David Beckham, who the Predator became synonymous with. Combining sleek design with performance-enhancing features, it was designed by former Liverpool star Craig Johnston.

Typical player to wear these:

Dependable fullback who's often deployed in central midfield on occasion due to his impeccable ball distribution.

Kings

Image by Sam Sank

Brand: Puma

Worn by: Eusebio, Johan Cryuff and Pele

Similar to Adidas' Copa Mundials in the sense that they revolutionised football boots decades ago, Puma Kings came about in the 1960s and immediately became hot property. The boot, made from kangaroo leather, is most famous for its large iconic Puma stripe and huge tongue.

Typical player to wear these:

Captain of the team who rarely advances beyond the halfway due to his role as the sweeper. He also takes a mean free kick.

Magista

Image by Sam Sank

Brand: Nike

Worn by: Andres Iniesta, Neymar and David Luiz

Although all the major brands have taken on the technology of adding a sock fitted into the boot itself, Nike's Magista were the first to hit the headlines and they have been on show on almost every football pitch ever since its inception in 2014.

Typical player to wear these:

Exciting winger whose feet are so quick he sometimes fools himself when attempting a record number of stepovers against his marker.

F50

Image by Sam Sank

Brand: Adidas

Worn by: Gareth Bale, Luis Suarez and Mesut Ozil

Adidas' F50 range goes back all the way to Euro 2004 where it was heralded as having the latest boot technology, but the 2014 World Cup version (above) really took the design to a new level with its zebra-styled stripes.

Typical player to wear these:

The team's magician, he's not so keen on wearing such an outrageous design but he ultimately must maintain his reputation as the side's creative architect.

Future 18.1 NETFIT

Image by Sam Sank

Brand: Puma

Worn by: Antione Griezmann

The newest boot on this list is revolutionary due to it's adaptable NETFIT technology which allows wearers to thread the laces in any way they see fit, giving a completely personalised experience to those who use them. Whether you're a sharpshooting striker, a burn-the-touchline winger or like doing a bit of skillful flair, this boot has you covered.

Typical player to wear these:

A world class performer, this guy knows his own game more than anyone else and performs well in any condition.