Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Defends Philippe Coutinho as Questions About Brazilian's Future Continue

By 90Min
December 17, 2017

Philippe Coutinho was in amongst the goals once more as Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 on Sunday, but that didn't stop the questions about the winger's rumoured transfer to Barcelona in January.

Thankfully for the Brazilian, his Liverpool teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on hand to help him out as he was asked by Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison how keen he was to stay at the Anfield club until the end of the season. 

As Coutinho spoke about trying to "enjoy the moment" and trying to play his best whenever he is one the pitch, Oxlade-Chamberlain stepped in to clarify the situation by saying: "Phil's a Liverpool player right now and he's been doing really well for us, he's been the most professional player I've seen all season.

"He's been top quality from the start and every time he gets on the pitch he does his all for the club. That's the most important thing right now. It's not fair to ask those kind of questions I don't think, he gives us his all every game and that's all we can ask from him."

Oxlade-Chamberlain had already impressed with his on the pitch performance against Bournemouth, and it seems many Liverpool fans were just as impressed in how the England international moved to help his teammate out post match.

Next up for Oxlade-Chamberlain and his Liverpool teammates is a trip to face his former club Arsenal at The Emirates, in what could be crucial fixture in the battle for Champions League places.

