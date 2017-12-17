Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Defends Philippe Coutinho as Questions About Brazilian's Future Continue

Philippe Coutinho was in amongst the goals once more as Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 on Sunday, but that didn't stop the questions about the winger's rumoured transfer to Barcelona in January.

Thankfully for the Brazilian, his Liverpool teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on hand to help him out as he was asked by Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison how keen he was to stay at the Anfield club until the end of the season.

Sick of these questions to Phil. Well done Ox stepping in. Great team spirit. #ynwa pic.twitter.com/yiVWsLdBoK — Mark Hamilton (@Redhammy71) December 17, 2017

As Coutinho spoke about trying to "enjoy the moment" and trying to play his best whenever he is one the pitch, Oxlade-Chamberlain stepped in to clarify the situation by saying: "Phil's a Liverpool player right now and he's been doing really well for us, he's been the most professional player I've seen all season.

"He's been top quality from the start and every time he gets on the pitch he does his all for the club. That's the most important thing right now. It's not fair to ask those kind of questions I don't think, he gives us his all every game and that's all we can ask from him."

Oxlade-Chamberlain had already impressed with his on the pitch performance against Bournemouth, and it seems many Liverpool fans were just as impressed in how the England international moved to help his teammate out post match.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain:



4 key passes

4 interceptions (3 during the game, 1 during the interview) pic.twitter.com/PHv5BP0Aud — Paul (@Kolology) December 17, 2017

What a man!



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helping Coutinho answer when they asked him again regarding him leaving.



Big future for #LFC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vidRWUBaZ9 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 17, 2017

Massive respect for OX to do this, top lad pic.twitter.com/6EBzzQnEow — The Anfield Kop (@LFCfootball2) December 17, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continues his impressive display through to the post-match TV interview. He interjects as Phil Coutinho is asked about his future and supports his team-mate, highlighting the Brazilian's professionalism and labelling the question unfair. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 17, 2017

Ox deserves man of the match just for the way he stepped in on Coutinho’s behalf and answered that daft question. Great stuff. — The Liverpool Way (@theliverpoolway) December 17, 2017

Next up for Oxlade-Chamberlain and his Liverpool teammates is a trip to face his former club Arsenal at The Emirates, in what could be crucial fixture in the battle for Champions League places.