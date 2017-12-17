Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is under fire on Twitter for a racially insensitive costume that he wore to an 80's themed party.

Griezmann—who has seven goals and five assists in all competitions this season—has been at the center of many rumors this week with Barcelona meeting with him to discuss a summer transfer. His release clause has yet to be activated and if he thought talk about him was going to cool down over the weekend, he'd be in for a rude awakening.

The French footballer tweeted a photo of himself wearing an NBA All-Stars jersey with a fake afro and dark paint covering his skin and the costume isn't being perceived well on social media. The tweet has since been deleted.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is under fire after tweeting a picture of his racially insensitive party costume https://t.co/7xcxm3mUvN pic.twitter.com/WDUlh2GAst — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 17, 2017

He also posted a video of himself in costume on his Instagram story:

Antoine Griezmann’s Twitter & Instagram pic.twitter.com/8hyCL6I1kt — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 17, 2017

Griezmann issued an apology in French on Twitter, which translates to "Friends, I'm a fan of Harlem Globetrotters and this beautiful era ... It's a tribute."

He also said that the situation was awkward and to excuse him if he offended anyone.