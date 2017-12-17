Calls for Tony Pulis to Return to Stoke Amplify as Mark Hughes' Side Continue Torrid Run of Form

Talk of a return for Tony Pulis to Stoke City has been magnified in recent weeks, in response to the Potters' grim run of form in the league.

Mark Hughes' side have lost five of their last six games, and are now only one place above the relegation zone, with one point separating them and Newcastle in 17th and 18th position.

As a result, rumours of a return to Stoke for Tony Pulis have raged, especially since he was sacked by West Brom, with Stoke's supporters desperate to avoid demotion to the Championship.

"The Titanic didn't go down faster than we're going down!"



Such a feeling was exemplified by a BBC 606 caller on Saturday night. Speaking to Robbie Savage on the radio show, avid Potters fan Angela proclaimed her desire for Pulis' reinstatement at the Club, on a six year contract no less!

In reference to Stoke's current form, Angela declared: "We're sinking like a brick. The Titanic didn't go down faster than we're going down!"

Despite Savage's protestations, she continued: "The bottom line is, we should give him (Pulis) a six year contract."

When referencing a prior call from a West Brom fan who was dismayed with his club's removal of the 59 year old tactician, she said: "He was dead right, and neither should we."

While such a strong opinion may not be held by the totality of fans at the Bet 365 Stadium, the clamour for a change of management is palpable.

In spite of such an atmosphere, it is thought Hughes will stay in charge for at least one more game, which is ironically against West Brom this Saturday.

