Frank Lampard Claims That Spurs Have Lost Their Intensity Following City Defeat

By 90Min
December 17, 2017

Frank Lampard has shared his views on Tottenham Hotspur’s lacklustre performances of late in the aftermath of Spurs’ humbling 4-1 defeat to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening.


Spurs’ recent form has seen last season’s runners-up slump to a very modest seventh place, creating fears that they may struggle to achieve Champions League qualification this season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Former Manchester City man Lampard was covering the game between his old side and Spurs last night on BT Sport, where he claimed that Tottenham have slightly stepped off the gas since their Champions League victory against current European champions Real Madrid.

Looking at the statistics, it could be hard to disagree with Lampard, with Spurs only managing three wins from eight Premier League matches since their victory in November.

Lampard, speaking to BT, believes that Pochettino’s side have lost their intensity, which he feels may be difficult to rediscover.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Reported by HITC, Lampard said: “They’ve relaxed. They got excited after beating Madrid. It’s hard to turn the switch back on. If you stop playing with intensity, bad things happen.”

Spurs were well beaten against City, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling brace soaring City into a 4-0 lead against the north Londoners. Christian Eriksen managed to get a late consolation for his side, but that was all it proved to be.

Spurs will next be in action on Saturday when they travel to high-flying Burnley, who are one point ahead of their opponents in sixth. With fourth and fifth placed Liverpool and Arsenal respectively facing up on Friday night, Spurs cannot afford anything other than a win. 

