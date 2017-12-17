Wayne Rooney Finally Speaks Out on His Drink-Driving Shame Claiming it Was a 'Stupid Mistake'

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has finally spoken out on his conviction for drink-driving back in September as reported by The Daily Mirror.

All-time Manchester United and England top goalscorer Rooney admitted that his actions were a “stupid mistake” after the 32-year-old was pulled over by police in Cheshire whilst driving under the influence of alcohol.

Rooney had been painting the town red, first of all at the Bubble Room in Alderley Edge before migrating to Wilmslow for a few drinks at a local cocktail bar. He was pulled over by police officials at 2 am that morning.

The Everton captain has since been handed a two year driving ban and sentenced to 120 hours of community service at a local garden centre, where he works with adults with learning difficulties.

The former England international has remained silent on the matter since his conviction, but has since spoken out for the first time on his views on his actions.

Reported by The Daily Mirror, Rooney revealed: “Sometimes you make mistakes. I held my hands up. I made a mistake. I knew straight away I had made a stupid mistake and I have to move on. It is not nice. I’ve got children and it is not nice for them to see that and I try to move on and learn from it which I feel I am doing.”

Rooney has said that he is enjoying his time completing his community service, where he claims to find it relaxing and will look to continue working there once his required hours have been completed.

Despite his recent troubles off the pitch, Rooney has found a resurgence in form since Sam Allardyce’s recent appointment, notching an impressive five league goals in his last four appearances.

The Toffees' skipper has now notched nine Premier League goals this campaign and picked up the November goal of the month award following his stupendous halfway line strike against West Ham last month.