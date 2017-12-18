Alan Pardew Claims Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho's 'Winning Mentality' Is Second to None

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has claimed Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho doesn't deserve the criticism he gets and has a better winning mentality than anyone - even Pep Guardiola.

The Baggies boss was on the receiving end of a negative result on Sunday as his side lost out 2-1 to the Red Devils, and they are now without a win in 16 games in the Premier League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Albion put in a spirited performance in the second half after a very slow start, but ultimately were unable to steal any points off Mourinho, who Pardew says is the ultimate winner.

As quoted by Sky Sports, via Reuters, he said: "Jose and myself would love to win a game 4-0 playing flamboyant football. You can’t do that, you just have to find a way to win sometimes.

That’s the thing he does better than anyone else, including Pep. He wins more trophies.





"He gets a lot of criticism which I think is unfounded... His targets and what he does are about winning. Simple as that.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It comes with the territory and Jose’s strong enough and big enough to win trophies, which I‘m sure he’s going to do.

"There are times people would like Jose to be more offensive, but you look at United’s defensive record - it’s pretty good."

The Baggies are well and truly in the thick of a relegation battle now, and are now 19th in the table and still winless under new boss Pardew.

