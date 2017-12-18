Barcelona Confirm Paco Alcacer Ruled Out for 3 Weeks With Muscular Injury

Barcelona have confirmed that forward Paco Alcacer will be missing from action for around three weeks after the muscular injury he suffered during the weekend win over Deportivo La Coruna.





It was a rare start for Alcacer after being named in the line-up for a league game for only the fourth time this season, making his withdrawal after 23 minutes even more cruel.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The former Valencia star will definitely be unavailable for next weekend's eagerly awaited Clásico against Real Madrid, while he will be a doubt for the Copa del Rey meeting with Celta Vigo on 4th January. Barça are hopeful of a return on 7th January against Levante in La Liga.

Coach Ernesto Valverde appeared to suggest that losing Alcacer for El Clásico is a blow.

"We have lost another player for the Clásico but we hope the Christmas break will allow him to get fit and help us in January," he said after the game.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

It wasn't until after Alcacer left the pitch that Barça, aided by braces from Luis Suarez and Paulinho, opened the scoring in the 4-0 win.

"Paulinho is a player who has goals in him, he always gets into the box. His strength is arriving from midfield and today he has found the net again," Valverde said of the Brazilian, who has now scored six times in 15 La Liga games since arriving from Guangzhou Evergrande in China.

All eyes at Camp Nou now turn to Saturday's trip to the Bernabeu.