Borussia Dortmund Director Reveals the One Problem He Has With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's punctuality issues are becoming a problem for the club.

The Gabon international has been a revelation since his move to the Bundesliga and has already scored 13 goals in 15 games so far this season. However, last month he was suspended for a game by the club for 'disciplinary reasons' and Zorc has told Sport Bild (via ESPN) that his lateness was causing a problem for the club.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

He revealed: "Auba is a special player ... he is extravagant and a colourful character. That does a city like Dortmund a lot of good.

"We have only one problem with him -- that is punctuality. We have to be very clear about that. This crept in last year, that he often arrived too late. His pal [Ousmane] Dembele [who moved to Barcelona in the summer] was right there.

"Then, as a club, you have the problem of how to handle it. I don't believe that we can completely get rid of it, but we can handle it fine.''

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The off-field issues don't seem to be affecting Aubameyang's on-field performances, as he has scored six goals in his last six games in all competitions. However, with Dortmund crashing out of the Champions League and already trailing Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by 13 points, the last thing the club need is a distraction.

The striker has been the subject of transfer speculation for a number of windows now, with rumours of a big-money move to Real Madrid appearing what seems like every transfer window.

These latest reports coming out of the club will do his career at Signal Iduna Park no favours, as Dortmund look to return to the top of German football.