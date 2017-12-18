Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Claims Liverpool Result 'Is Tough to Take' After 4-0 Loss

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was in a reflective mood in his post-match press conference after his side were soundly beaten 4-0 by Liverpool.

He urged his team to put the loss behind them and improve for next time, and admitted the Cherries were way below par:

"I think it's an understatement to say that was a tough one to take.", he said. "There's not been many times as Bournemouth manager that I've felt like this after match.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"In football management it happens though, we're extremely disappointed but it's how we respond, that's the key thing.

"I think the performance was down to a combination of things, when you don't perform well against the top sides it becomes difficult.

"We were below where we needed to be, Liverpool have players that can hurt you."

BBC to Eddie Howe: "Well Eddie, what are your thoughts after that game?"



Eddie Howe: "Don't want to play Liverpool again anytime time soon - that's what I'm thinking."



😂😂😂 — showmethemoney (@smtm_LFC) December 17, 2017

Howe did back his players to get them out of their current situation, with Sunday's loss leaving Bournemouth just one point off the relegation zone.

"The squad feel the responsibility of course. You'll never get me criticising my players in public, or losing faith in them. That will never happen, we're in a difficult situation we're well aware of our position.

"It's a misconception that we're not in a relegation battle, we're in our third season now and we're under no illusions."

Howe also expressed his concern about Josh King and Charlie Daniels, two key players for the Cherries who were both forced off with injuries in the match.

"We don't know the situation with either player, it's a huge worry though regarding Charlie Daniels and Joshua King. It was a hamstring injury with King and a groin injury for Daniels so we're not sure at the moment."