Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly seeking pay rise that would make him the best paid player in world football following his recent fifth Ballon d'Or win.

Having also won the FIFA Best Men's Player award in 2017, it would appear that Ronaldo wants his status as the world's best player recognized through financial return.

The Portuguese living legend was formerly the top earner globally when he signed his latest extension just over a year ago, but Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain have since entered contracts that trump what Ronaldo earns.

According to Marca, the 32-year-old, who scored the only goal in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Gremio on Saturday, has his eyes on a fresh deal, despite there still being three-and-a-half years to run on his existing terms.

However, Real may not be pandering to Ronaldo just yet as it is claimed that the club currently have no intention of opening negotiations. That being said, the Bernabeu hierarchy is said to be aware of the potentially disruptive consequences should CR7 kick up a fuss.

If Ronaldo really is after a pay rise, that could explain last week's gossip from Spain that claimed he has become unhappy at Real and was/is seeking an exit clause to be negotiated.

The cynical view would be that the story was deliberately leaked to the press to back Real into a corner and offer their star a world record contract for fear he could try and leave.

If Marca are to be believed and Real have little intention of entertaining the idea of offering a new deal, it hasn't worked...yet.