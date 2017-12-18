Daniel Sturridge Reportedly Informed by Liverpool He Can Leave Club in January

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has reportedly been told that he can leave the club when the transfer window re-opens next month.





Sturridge has been linked with a move after four years at Anfield due to a lack of playing time leaving his hopes of a place in the England squad for next summer's World Cup in doubt.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Even with talisman Harry Kane missing through injury, Sturridge was still left out of the Three Lions squad for the last round of internationals, with Tammy Abraham and Liverpool team-mate Dominic Solanke both making their senior debuts.

It was perhaps a sign that he has fallen out of manager Gareth Southgate's plans unless he features more regularly at club level - Sturridge has started only five Premier League games this season and has missed the last three games altogether with a hamstring strain.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to a claim by The Sun, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has informed Sturridge he will be allowed to leave. At this moment in time, a loan move in which another club agrees to cover the player's £125,000-per-week wages appears most likely.

That will aid the Reds by removing the 28-year-old from the wage bill until at least summer and potentially freeing up space for others.

In recent weeks, Sturridge has been linked with a switch to Spain, with Valencia and Real Betis among the clubs alleged to be interested in his services. West Ham are a Premier League side that have been heavily linked with in the past as well.