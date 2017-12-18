David Moyes Empathises with Mark Hughes Following Another Stoke Loss

David Moyes has said he feels for fellow manager Mark Hughes following his side's 3-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

The defeat means the Potters have now lost five of their last six games in the Premier League, leaving them just a point and a place above the relegation zone. The final whistle was greeted by chants of "Hughes out" and "sacked in the morning", increasing the pressure on Stoke boss Mark Hughes.

The win ensured West Ham of their first three points away from the London Stadium, and although Moyes was visibly delighted after the game he also felt for fellow manager Hughes.

“I have been there before and know what it is like. Stoke City were in the game the whole way. But goals change the way it goes and they were doing everything they could to score, and we did everything we could to keep it out," Moyes was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

“I am sure Mark will think he didn’t deserve it. He is a really good manager – look at the level he works at and the time he has been the in the job and to do that is a big achievement.

“But sometimes the way the result goes football can do that. Sometimes it is cruel to you,” Moyes added.

What an away day! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/7uxz2PfaTn — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 16, 2017

Moyes, who succeeded Slaven Bilic as West Ham manager back in November, has himself endured tough times at both Manchester United and Sunderland. The 54-year-old resigned as Sunderland manager back in May following their relegation to the Championship.

Upon his arrival at the London Stadium the Hammers initially struggled, picking up just one point from a possible twelve. Since then however, West Ham have put in a number of creditable performances against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea and now find themselves out of the relation zone in 15th place.