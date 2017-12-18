Do You Even Lift? Chelsea Fans Slam Alvaro Morata After Weak Southampton Showing

Chelsea fans have slammed striker Alvaro Morata on Twitter following the frontman's less than impressive cameo appearance during his side's 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday which saw him outfought for possession on numerous occasions.

Defender Marcos Alonso grabbed the only goal of the game during first-half stoppage time as the Blues kept pace with second-place Manchester United and further cemented their spot in the top four of the Premier League.

Morata: 1 point

Kane: 1 point

Aguero: 1 point

Lacazette: 2 points

Jesus: -1



Give us a chance lads 😩 pic.twitter.com/ZrI2fFgmos — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 17, 2017

Boss Antonio Conte started proceedings with no recognised striker on the pitch, with attacking midfielder Eden Hazard leading the line in a more false-nine role.

With 15 minutes to go, however, Morata replaced the Belgian star, but it was not exactly the cameo appearance the Spaniard would have wished for.

The 25-year-old, who made the around £55m switch from Real Madrid to Chelsea during the summer, seemingly did not enjoy the physicality of the opposition during his short spell on the pitch.

Morata has scored just 3 goals in his last 10 games for Chelsea...



Why on earth do we all own him? — FPL Judas (@FPLJudas) December 17, 2017

During his quarter-hour appearance, the talisman, who has started life well with the west Londoners since arriving at Stamford Bridge, was barged off the ball not once, but twice, and not exactly by the most overpowering figures on the field.

The first came via defender Jack Stephens, fair enough, top-flight centre-back, bound to have a bit of muscle on him. However, the second came courtesy of whippet Nathan Redmond, who is not really known for his strength, in fact, quite the opposite.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Morata revealed last week week that when he joined Chelsea he requested DVDs of former Blues striker Didier Drogba to learn from, but this weekend's showing was not exactly a carbon copy - and the Pensioners faithful were quick to mock their man on social media following his display.