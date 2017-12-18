Malaga manager Michel has revealed he is hopeful of reaching a deal that would see Everton striker Sandro Ramirez return to the Spanish club just half a season after leaving for the Premier League.

Sandro has had a far from fruitful time on Merseyside so far this season and with only one goal from 13 appearances across all competitions, the 22-year-old could be open to a move away from Goodison in the upcoming transfer window.

In a press conference ahead Malaga's Monday night game against Real Betis, as quoted by Football Espana, Michel spoke of his desire to bring Sandro back to La Rosaleda Stadium.

"I’m hopeful, players play where they want, and I think Sandro wants to come and play for Malaga again," said the Malaga boss.

"From there, everything is subjective and depends on certain situations and negotiations."

Sandro hasn't been a part of Everton's match day squad since the appointment of new boss Sam Allardyce and hasn't started a Premier League match since September, leading to suggestions that the Everton hierarchy don't rate the young Spaniard.

However, the Barcelona youth team graduate - who has also been linked with Valencia - was a revelation in his one and only season for Malaga, scoring 14 (more than Neymar, Karim Benzema or Gareth Bale) in 2016/17.

With the mid-season transfer window opening in the new year it appears likely that the Toffees and Allardyce will look to offload Sandro and bring in further attacking reinforcements as the Merseysiders look to salvage what has been a bitterly disappointing season thus far.