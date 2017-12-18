Everton entertain Swansea in Monday's Premier League match with the away side desperate to secure a shock win.

One win in nine has plunged the Swans to the bottom of the table, while resurgent Everton are unbeaten in their last five outings in all competitions.

With plenty riding on this game ahead of the packed festive fixture period, here's all the information you need ahead of the Goodison Park bout:

Previous Meeting

The Toffees suffered the ignominy of falling to a 1-0 defeat to Swansea back in May as manager Paul Clement led the home side to a miraculous escape from relegation.

Fernando Llorente's solitary goal secured a massive three points for the south Wales club in their successful fight against the drop and led to huge celebrations at the final whistle.

The reverse fixture back in November 2016 saw Seamus Coleman bag a last-minute equaliser as Everton came from behind to draw 1-1 with the visitors on Merseyside.

Form

Everton's unbeaten run of form under Sam Allardyce continued apace at the 63-year-old's former club Newcastle on Wednesday, with Wayne Rooney's goal handing the Blues a 1-0 win and first victory on the road for 11 months.

The Toffees haven't suffered defeat since Big Sam took over, but do head into the clash with Swansea without a win over them in seven attempts.

The Swans, meanwhile, have only chalked up one triumph in their last nine league games and have only picked up three wins altogether in the league this term.

Only one of those victories has come away from home - the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in August - and you have to go back to September's stalemate with Spurs to find the last time they picked up a point away from the Liberty Stadium.

Team News

Allardyce surprisingly revealed that Yannick Bolasie could be in contention for a place on the bench if he comes through another Under-23s run-out unscathed on Friday.

The forward is the only one of the club's long-term injured list who could add an extra body to Allardyce's options come Monday, with the likes of Ross Barkley, Leighton Baines, James McCarthy and Seamus Coleman all still out.

Gylfi Sigurdsson will also face off against his old club for the first time since his £45m summer move to Goodison.

Swansea boss Clement has a fully fit squad to choose from after he welcomed back Wayne Routledge from injury, and has a massive headache over whether to include Renato Sanches in his starting lineup in place of someone like Roque Mesa or Ki Sung-Yeung.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina; Gueye Schneiderlin; Lennon, Rooney, Sigurdsson; Niasse.

Predicted Swansea Lineup: Fabianski; Naughton, Mawson, van der Hoorn, Olsson; Ayew, Sanches, Mesa, Carroll, Dyer; Bony.

Prediction

Everton are winless in seven matches against Swansea having not tasted defeat against them before a first ever loss in September 2014.

The Blues, however, are in red-hot form currently and know that if they keep it tight at the back then the Swans' powder-puff attack will do little to hurt them.

The best that the visitors can hope for is a share of the spoils against the Toffees, but they won't manage to pick up any valuable points to help their fight against relegation here.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Swansea City