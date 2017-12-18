FA Confirm West Ham Star Charged for 'Successful Deception' of Referee in Stoke Win

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Manuel Lanzini has been charged by the Football Association for the "successful deception of a match official" during the Hammers 3-0 victory over Stoke City on Saturday, the FA confirmed on their website.


The Argentine playmaker went down under a challenge from Erik Pieters in the penalty area, convincing referee Graham Scott to award a spot kick.

Mark Noble stepped up for the visitors to calmly put West Ham in front, however, Stoke supporters were furious at the decision to award a penalty and believed Lanzini had dived. 


The 24-year-old was also involved in creating West Ham's other goals at the bet365 Stadium, with Marko Arnautović and Diafra Sakho the beneficiaries of Lanzini's creativity.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Lanzini and the club have been told they have until 6pm on December 19 if they wish to appeal the decision, with the Argentine now facing a retrospective ban.


Everton striker Oumar Niasse was the first player to be caught out by this new rule this season. The Senegalese forward was retrospectively given a two-match ban for his involvement in Everton's first goal in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

