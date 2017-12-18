FA Confirm West Ham Star Charged for 'Successful Deception' of Referee in Stoke Win

Manuel Lanzini has been charged by the Football Association for the "successful deception of a match official" during the Hammers 3-0 victory over Stoke City on Saturday, the FA confirmed on their website.





The Argentine playmaker went down under a challenge from Erik Pieters in the penalty area, convincing referee Graham Scott to award a spot kick.

Mark Noble stepped up for the visitors to calmly put West Ham in front, however, Stoke supporters were furious at the decision to award a penalty and believed Lanzini had dived.





The 24-year-old was also involved in creating West Ham's other goals at the bet365 Stadium, with Marko Arnautović and Diafra Sakho the beneficiaries of Lanzini's creativity.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Lanzini and the club have been told they have until 6pm on December 19 if they wish to appeal the decision, with the Argentine now facing a retrospective ban.





Everton striker Oumar Niasse was the first player to be caught out by this new rule this season. The Senegalese forward was retrospectively given a two-match ban for his involvement in Everton's first goal in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.