Fabio Pecchia Impressed With Hellas Verona's Win Against AC Milan & Hopes to Keep Up the Good Form

After facing defeat to AC Milan during the midweek Coppa Italia fixture, Hellas Verona managed to win against the Rossoneri 3-0 at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Though concerns were raised after two starting players were injured in the first half, it was the might of the two substitutes that sealed the Gialloblu's comfortable victory on the day.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Goals from substitutes Moise Keane and Daniel Bessa helped 19th place Verona dominate the match against Milan.

Manager Fabio Pecchia was impressed with the performance his players gave on the day, speaking in a post-match interview, he talked about how satisfied he was with the victory.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

"A great satisfaction, it's been a long time since I'm talking about a team that is growing and today finally there were not only my words but also the game and the points.

"I saw a united group that gave its best, relying on its qualities to keep the opponents at bay."

Pecchia explained his gratitude towards the players work rates in the game and hope that the team will continue to perform like so through the remainder of the season.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Currently in the relegation positions, Verona have only managed to win three games this season.

"We lit even more, keeping the field well and as the minutes passed, the conviction that we could win was growing in us.

"I'm happy with how my group worked, but we have to go on like this to win more races."