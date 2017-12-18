Former Anfield Star Suggests Liverpool Should Ask for Luis Suarez in Any Coutinho Deal

With all the transfer speculation surrounding Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool this season reaching fever pitch, with January on the horizon, former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp has had his say on the matter.

Amidst all the rumours of the Blaugrana renewing their effort to sign the Brazilian midfielder in the transfer window, Redknapp has suggested Liverpool should demand the return of one of their former players as part of a deal that would see Coutinho move in the opposite direction.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Should the Reds sanction Coutinho's highly anticipated move to the Nou Camp in the coming month then they should ask for Luis Suarez in return, suggested Redknapp in his column in the Daily Mail.

"Even if Liverpool receive in excess of the £138 million Barcelona bid last summer, there are few like-for-like players they can buy — while bringing in a number of players is not always the best option," said Redknapp.

"Instead, Liverpool should ask Barcelona to swap Coutinho for Luis Suarez.

"The striker has not been as prolific as in recent seasons and the Liverpool fans would love a returning hero. It would be a great move for both the club and the Premier League."

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

Throughout his time at Anfield, Suarez was a fan favourite, scoring 82 goals in his three and a half years with the club, forming a deadly partnership with Daniel Sturridge and helping lead a highly entertaining title charge on his final season with the Reds, before departing Merseyside for Catalonia in 2014.

Much like they did in 2014, Barcelona have once again come calling for Liverpool's top talent, with the Reds taking a hard stance with the Blaugrana in the summer, instantly rejecting each of three offers sent in by the Spanish club.

And despite handing in a transfer request at the time, Coutinho has since put the incidents of the past transfer window behind him and has returned to being a key creative force in the Liverpool side, putting in quality performances week after week.

"Philippe Coutinho was sensational for Liverpool at Bournemouth," said Redknapp. "The Reds should enjoy him while they can before Barcelona come calling again in the summer."





While Coutinho is tied to a long-term contract with Liverpool, with four years remaining on his current deal, it is expected that Barcelona will come calling for the Brazilian once again over the coming transfer windows.