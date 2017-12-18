Gary Lineker Responds to Arsenal Fan TV Regular After Pundits 'Laugh Off' Dele Alli Tackle

Former Tottenham and Leicester City striker Gary Lineker has responded to DT, a regular on popular fan channel Arsenal Fan TV, after the Gooner was critical of the way the pundits on Match Of The Day reported Dele Alli's high tackle on Kevin De Bruyne.

"How can the [Match Of The Day] pundits just laugh off that tackle from Alli?" DT wrote on Twitter. "Care to explain Gary Lineker or is it only treated seriously if the opposition player ends up with their leg snapped like Eduardo or Ramsey!"

Despite eventually winning the game 4-1, with Spurs getting a late consolation goal through Christian Eriksen, much of the talk after the game surrounded two poor tackles from Alli and Harry Kane.

The Match Of The Day panel, which included former Arsenal duo Martin Keown and Ian Wright, were full of praise for De Bruyne throughout their analysis and the former even referred to the Belgian international as an "artist."

The trio were laughing throughout as they came up with a number of puns that described De Bruyne's feet as paintbrushes, something that eventually led to DT's outrage.

When the tackle was eventually analysed, Lineker jokingly said: "Watch those paintbrushes, Dele!"

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Maybe because the guys played the game and realise these challenges are largely unintentional and generally don’t do too much damage," Lineker said when responding to the disgruntled Arsenal fan.





"They both stated that Kane and Alli were lucky not to get red cards. What more do you want? Or is this an Arsenal/Spurs issue you have?"

Alli was certainly fortunate to escape any serious punishment for his tackle, with De Bruyne equally as lucky to avoid a nasty injury.

Manchester City will now be preparing for their Carabao Cup match with Leicester City on Tuesday, while Tottenham can look ahead to the weekend where they'll face Burnley in the Premier Lague.