Juventus Start Contract Talks With Star Midfielder Miralem Pjanic

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Juventus are reportedly in discussions with midfielder Miralem Pjanić over a new contract, according to Corriere di Torino.

The Bosnian has been a key player since his €32m move to the Italian champions from Roma in 2016, and was a scorer in Sunday's 3-0 win over Bologna that took to Juve second in the table, a point behind leaders Napoli.

The 27-year-old has three and a half years left on his current deal, but his impressive displays in Turin over the last two seasons have prompted the club to keep him there for as long as possible.

Juve consider Pjanić to be 'the heart' of their project as they look to continue their dominance in Italy and finally conquer the Champions League after two final defeats in three years, last winning the competition back in 1996.

Pjanic will look to continue his impressive form for the Italian champions and show why he is entitled to a new contract when they continue their defence of the Coppa Italia when they host Genoa on Wednesday night.

