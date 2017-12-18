Liverpool Fans Were Overjoyed With Oxlade-Chamberlain's Performance and Interview Skills on Sunday

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

After suffering a slight stutter in form over their last two games, Liverpool returned to their brilliant best against Bournemouth on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp's men completely dominating the Cherries in a 4-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho, Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino helped the Reds to a comfortable victory over Eddie Howe's men however, the standout performer of the match was none other than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Since signing from Arsenal for £35m in the summer, 'the Ox' has been heavily scrutinised by Liverpool fans, many of whom were perplexed by the sum the Reds paid to secure the services of the England man.

However, if there were any doubters left before the match, they will have surely been silenced by the midfielder's sublime performance.

Though his excellence didn't end when the full time whistle was blown. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, alongside Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho, Chamberlain fielded a particularly difficult question directed towards the Brazilian regarding rumours linking him to Barcelona.

In response to the question Coutinho was struggling to answer, the England international quickly came to the aid of his teammate, saying: "He's a Liverpool player right now and he's doing really well for us. He's been the most professional person I've seen all season.

"He's been top quality from the start and every time he gets on the pitch he does his all for the club and that's the most important thing right now, it's not fair those kind of questions I don't think.

"He gives us his all every game and that's all we can ask of him."

Such a fast and professional response from the Liverpool man earned him plaudits from a number of fans on social media.

After a fairly shaky start to life in a Liverpool shirt, Chamberlain has adapted brilliantly and is beginning to show why the Reds paid such a premium price for him.

Liverpool's next game sees them come up against the England man's former side Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsene Wenger undoubtedly keen to earn redemption following his side's 4-0 defeat at Anfield earlier in the season.

