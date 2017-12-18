Long-Term Arsenal Target Talks Up 'Dream' La Liga Move as Barcelona & Madrid Join Chase

Olympique Lyonnais talisman Nabil Fekir has confirmed he is yet to receive "any firm offers" amidst rumours that Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined the race for his signature.

Atlético Madrid are also understood to be monitoring the 24-year-old, while Arsenal are still considering a £60m move for the playmaker next year when Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil are set to leave north London.

"The interest from Barcelona? That's something which really pleases me," Fekir admitted, as quoted by AS.

"I've not received any firm offers. I'm in Lyon, I play for Lyon and I'm fine where I am. Could this be my last season here? I don't know what the future will bring me. I still have two years to run on my contract.

"Spain and LaLiga would be a dream destination for me: Real Madrid, Barça, Atlético... they are all great clubs. And England too, with Manchester City, Arsenal..."

Barcelona are still looking to bring reinforcements to the Camp Nou after an underwhelming summer transfer window. Fekir would certainly bring extra flair and creativity to the Blaugrana midfield, whilst also linking up with international teammates Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Digne and Ousmane Dembélé.





Real Madrid's pursuit of the 24-year-old will likely rest on potential outgoings at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the likes of Isco, Marco Asensio and Mateo Kovačić are already fighting for a spot in their starting lineup.





For Atlético, there will be an eagerness to not allow Arsenal to snap a key transfer target up from under their noses yet again.





Diego Simeone's side were hot favourites to bring Alexandre Lacazette to the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer before the upholding of a transfer ban allowed the Gunners to swoop in and sign the in-demand striker.