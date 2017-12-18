Louis van Gaal Reveals Only Revenge Over Man Utd Would Persuade Him to Manage Again

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has revealed the only reason he would return to club management would be to take revenge on the Red Devils by leading a rival to the title. 

The 66-year-old was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford in May 2016 as current incumbent Jose Mourinho was instated at the helm of the north west giants. 

The Dutchman's sacking came just days removed after witnessing his side overcome Crystal Palace 2-1 to lift the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium, something the ex-Netherlands international coach has not forgiven the club for. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Van Gaal has not managed since, and has revealed he has no intentions of returning to the role with a club side unless he was afforded the opportunity to have the final word against Manchester United. 

"I will probably not manage a club anymore," the Amsterdam-born former midfielder said in Rotterdam on Sunday evening, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

"I would make one exception - if a big English club comes for me, then I would do it. Because then I can get the chance to get one over on Manchester United."

LVG was heaving linked with the vacant Everton managerial position following the sacking of his fellow countryman Ronald Koeman before Sam Allardyce was instated at Goodison Park.

However, with the seasoned Englishman taking the role there are little opportunities on the horizon for the former Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Ajax coach.

But despite not being desperate to get back into the game, the Dutchman is still disappointed about how his tenure at Manchester United came to a close, but has insisted he feels no grudge against Mourinho. 

 “[Ed] Woodward should have come to me and we could have worked on that", Van Gaal added. “I have nothing against Jose.”

