Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Offers Explanation for Romelu Lukaku's Lack of Goal Celebration

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has defended Romelu Lukaku over his lack of goal celebration against West Brom, insisting his decision was out of love for his former club.

Lukaku spent a season on loan at the Hawthorns in 2012 whilst making a name for himself in English football, and his goal on Sunday means he has now bagged five times against them.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It is the second time in the space of four days that Lukaku has scored and not celebrated, leading to speculation that he has read into the criticism against him or that Mourinho has had a word with him.

But the Portuguese claimed the 24-year-old was simply being respectful towards Albion. He said as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I am happy, I'm happy with the victory. But 15 years ago I look at myself celebrating goals and now I feel a little ashamed with that, but with maturity you go into levels where you control your emotions better. Unless, I repeat, you score a winning goal in the last stage of a game.

"I think Romelu had the fact that he was a happy kid at West Brom."



"Also, I think Romelu had the fact that he was a happy kid at West Brom. He was a kid that was given all the conditions here to have the evolution he had. So probably in the back of his mind is that love for the club."

Lukaku's goal was his 10th league strike of the season, and it remains to be seen how he will react to scoring his next for the club after some pretty heavy criticism in recent weeks.

