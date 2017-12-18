Newcastle Target Striker Dimitri Oberlin From Red Bull Salzburg as Rafa Searches for Goalscorer

Newcastle United are targeting Dimitri Oberlin, despite the striker currently being on loan at Basel from Red Bull Salzburg.

Oberlin has made 13 appearances for the Swiss club this season and featured in their victory over Manchester United in the Champions League.

During his time at Basel, the Switzerland U21 striker has scored three goals and attracted interest from a variety of clubs, including Manchester United.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Rafael Benitez is keen to increase his attacking options, and it is reported by The Sun that Oberlin is one of the Spaniard's January targets.

Although the striker is on loan at Basel, The Sun has suggested that Red Bull Salzburg would be willing to end the loan prematurely in order to facilitate a sale.

Source close to @NUFC takeover talks says valuation gap remains but it's still hoped both parties "can find a way to get a deal done." — Jim White (@JimWhite) December 17, 2017

The striker is rumoured to be available for roughly £20m, but, it is understood that in order for Benitez to sign the 20-year-old, Aleksandar Mitrovic must be sold first.

Mitrovic is not the only player linked with a move away from St James' Park, Mo Diame is reportedly a target for two Turkish sides. With only one year left on his contract Newcastle would be willing to sell the midfielder for £2.5m to prevent them from losing him for free in the summer.