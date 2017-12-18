The Noisy Claret Boys: Forget Milkgate - Burnley Really Know How to Celebrate Claims Wayne Rooney

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has claimed Burnley's post-match celebrations eclipse those of Manchester City, amidst the reported ruckus between his ex-side and the Citizens earlier this month. 

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was said to have found issue with the way their nearest geographical and title rivals celebrated their victory at Old Trafford following the Sky Blues' 2-1 win. 

It had been reported that the Portuguese manager complained that City's blaring music was disrespectful and unnecessary, before objects were thrown, including some milk - as you do. 

The incident, which left Citizens coach Mikel Arteta with a cut to his eye, is currently under investigation by Premier League officials, but Rooney insists the top-flight leaders are nothing compared to that of this season's surprise package Burnley. 

Sean Dyche's men edged up to fifth in the table following their goalless draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, leaving little wonder as to why spirits are currently sky high in the Turf Moor camp. 

But speaking about the incident at Old Trafford, which is being dubbed milkgate, the former England captain claims the Clarets are by far and away the noisiest opposition he has come across, claiming their music levels are "deafening" both before and after the 90 minutes. 

"If you've played Burnley over the last few years, they must have a big music system because the noise coming out of their dressing room before and after games is incredible. It's deafening", the Everton frontman told talkSPORT.

"So, I think if City win the derby at Old Trafford, for me they're entitled to celebrate because it's a big game.

"Do it in a respectful manner, but I think playing music in your dressing room is fair enough." 

Rooney and co. were on the receiving end of the amplified barrage after his side went down 1-0 to the Clarets at Goodison Park back at the beginning of October. 

