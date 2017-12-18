The Premier League title is certainly Manchester City's to lose after they emphatically defeated supposed title rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at home.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling ensured that City's lead in the Premier League stayed at 11 points and extended their winning run to 16 straight league games.

But much of the discussion after the match surrounded the discipline of some of the Tottenham players. Many people thought that Harry Kane should have been punished for a reckless lunge on Raheem Sterling. Likewise, Dele Alli escaped a red card for a high challenge on Kevin De Bruyne.

But it seems that De Bruyne was not the only victim of Alli's wrath during that game. Fans have pointed out another incident earlier the match which was missed by much of the post-match coverage.

City midfielder Fernandinho also received a hard tackle by Alli in the first half, where the Spurs midfielder appears to follow through with a stamp to Fernandinho's leg.

While a talented player, Alli has built a reputation for failing to control his temper on the football pitch.

He has been suspended for England after raising his middle finger during a match. He has also banned for Spurs when he punched West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob during a game last season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was understandably unhappy about the recklessness of some of the tackles that we being put in on his key players. He said, regarding Alli's tackle on De Bruyne, "It was a dangerous action, like the one with Harry Kane and Raheem," via GiveMeSport.

"It’s their football, the physicality of the Premier League and players have to adapt. You saw what happened. Thankfully, it was just a kick."

Spurs now trail league leaders City by 21 points. Pep Guardiola's men remain unbeaten in the league this term.