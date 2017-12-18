Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Confirms Secret 12-Month Contract Extension With Borussia Dortmund

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Borussia Dortmund attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed speculation that he put pen to paper on a new contract some time ago following club sporting director Michael Zorc's comments on Sunday, extending his stay with the club until 2021 . 

The 55-year-old former BVB midfielder stated in an interview that the Gabon international had over three years remaining on his current deal with the club, 12 months longer than was publicly known.

This admission caused an inquest into whether the player had indeed extended his stay at the Signal Iduna Park for an additional year, or if the ex-Germany international was simply mistaken. 

However, Aubameyang himself has since revealed that he did commit his time to Dortmund for a longer period than was realised, but that the North Rhine-Westphalia-based side decided not to make the new agreement public knowledge. 

"Let me listen to music, it's better than the newspapers!", the 28-year-old French-born goalscorer wrote via his own official Twitter page, accompanying his post with a picture of himself wearing headphones. 

"It's a bit of time since I extended my contract. But it's not your fault, you didn't know. Just like usual."

Aubameyang has been in inspired form so far this season, netting 21 goals in 23 games across all competitions. 

There has been speculation surrounding the frontman's future with the club in recent times, with Real Madrid reportedly extremely interesting in bolstering their somewhat misfiring frontline with the clinical finisher. 

However, Zorc believes the player's devotion to the club for a further 12 months shows that he is willing to be a part of what they are trying to achieve at Dortmund, but also revealed there are some issues they need to overcome. 

"Clearly we're planning with Auba", the 55-year-old told Sky Sport Germany, as quoted by the official Bundesliga website

"He has a very long-term contract in Dortmund. He'll leave Dortmund at some stage, but for us he's an extremely important player and we're planning on moving forward with him.

"Auba is an extraordinary player, not only because he scored 19 competitive goals in the first half of the season. He's extravagant, a colourful character. It does a town like Dortmund good.

"We have a problem, that is punctuality. That I must say quite clearly", Zorc continued. "That has crept in in the last year, that he came late more often than not.

"His mate [Ousmane] Dembele was also involved in that. Then, as a club, you have a problem of how you deal with that. 

"Other than that, he's a total top-class pro. I don't think we'll ever totally solve that, but we can deal with it well."

