Report Claims Jose Mourinho Will Only Sell Matteo Darmian to Juventus on 2 Conditions

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is willing to sell defender Matteo Darmian in the upcoming transfer window, but only under the right conditions.

28-year-old Darmian, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2015, has become a fringe player in the United team, with Antonio Valencia establishing himself as the team's first choice right-back. 

Italian champions Juventus are among the clubs reportedly looking to take the Italy international back to Serie A, but United gaffer Mourinho has set criteria for the departure, according to Calciomercato.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The first term is that Juventus (or any suitor) must be willing to pay a €17m fee for a permanent transfer, rather than a loan deal, while the second is that before any deal is agreed Mourinho wants time to sort a replacement for the outgoing star.

Darmian joined United for £12.7m with a lot of promise, but has struggled for game time since the arrival of Mourinho as manager last summer. 

The full back, who was signed from Juventus' city rivals Torino, had been heavily linked with a transfer to the Old Lady last summer, but the club opted instead to sign Mattia De Sciglio from AC Milan for a reported £10.5m. 

With Alex Sandro and  Stephan Lichsteiner both being linked with moves away from the Allianz Stadium however, Darmian could be a useful squad filler for Massimiliano Allegri's side. 

The Italian may well get a rare opportunity on Wednesday when the Red Devils travel to Bristol City for their Carabao Cup quarter final, having started in both of the victories in previous rounds.

