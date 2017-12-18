Sergio Ramos Praises Zinedine Zidane & Teammates Prior to Club World Cup Triumph

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has praised Los Blancos' coach Zinedine Zidane and teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema on the 'Telefoot' program on French TV channel TF1.

Zidane's Madrid are currently fourth in La Liga having played one game less than their title contenders. The Frenchman replaced Rafael Benitez as Real Madrid coach back in January of 2016.





Since then, the 45-year-old has guided Madrid to two successive Champions League trophies - the first team to retain the European trophy in its current format - and one La Liga title.





This season, however, his side has struggled both in the domestic league and the Champions League, and Zidane has come in for some criticism.

🇫🇷👔🔝Zinedine #Zidane...

🏆 Champions League 2016

🏆 UEFA Super Cup 2016

🏆 FIFA Club World Cup 2016

🏆 LaLiga 2017

🏆 Champions League 2017

🏆 UEFA Super Cup 2017

🏆 Spanish Super Cup 2017

🏆 FIFA Club World Cup 2017 pic.twitter.com/y1raqjJZJu — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) December 16, 2017

Speaking prior to Madrid's 1-0 Club World Cup triumph over Gremio in Abu Dhabi, Sergio Ramos was sticking by his coach:

"Zidane is the best, without any doubt," Ramos was quoted as saying by Marca.

"We are very happy that he is our coach because with him there is continuity, and it's rare for good players to become good coaches - but he did it."

115 games ⚽️

84 wins 🙌

8 trophies 🏆



Zinedine Zidane has won a trophy on average once every 14.37 games as Real Madrid manager. Wow! 😳 pic.twitter.com/5sU4meJv64 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 16, 2017

Ramos also praised teammate Karim Benzema. The striker has struggled this season scoring only two goals in ten league appearances for the defending champions.

"Karim is a very good striker, with qualities and innate talent," Ramos continued.

"He's a scorer and creator and he can cause problems for any defender.

"Playing for your country is the biggest honour for a player, and I know Karim would be happy to be able to represent France in the World Cup," he revealed.

The Spanish captain reserved further praise for Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Our No.7 is a striker like we have never seen before," he said.

"He is already a legend and will be recognised as one of the best players in the history of football.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has a very important role in the team everyone respects it.