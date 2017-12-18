Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be set for a move away from Old Trafford in January, with Inter Milan poised to make a move according to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).

Despite a strong start to the campaign registering five assists in as many Premier League games, the Armenian has seriously fallen down the pecking order, with Jose Mourinho favouring Jesse Lingard in United's current system.

Mkhitaryan failed to even be selected in the match day squad for the Reds' 2-1 away victory over West Brom on Sunday and hasn't started a match since the defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on November 5.

Reports claim there has been a 'breakdown of trust' between player and manager, with Mourinho revealing "every player has a price" and maintaining that "If a player is not happy and brings with the request a number we consider good for us, I would never say no."

Now Serie A giants Internazionale are said to be extremely interested in acquiring the services of the ex-Dortmund man as they look to bolster their midfield options - with ex-Chelsea Brazilian Ramires also on the wish list.

Any deal for the midfielder would likely be a loan initially, as Inter find themselves unable to spend significantly after serious investment in the summer.

United may take advantage of the situation though and demand that Portuguese enforcer Joao Mario be a make-weight in any potential transfer, with Mourinho said to be an admirer of the 24-year-old's qualities.

The Nerazzurri may have to accept Mourinho's terms if they are to seriously improve their squad in January with a view to reclaiming top spot in the league, after falling to third with defeat against Udinese on Saturday.