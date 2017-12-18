Tottenham Fans Urge Manager Mauricio Pochettino to Chase Leicester Ace Riyad Mahrez

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter in their droves over the weekend, encouraging boss Mauricio Pochettino to consider making a move for Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez in January.

The Algerian international has found a new lease of life under new manager Claude Puel, netting three times in his last five Premier League outings for the Foxes.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Spurs meanwhile are languishing in 7th place in the Premier League table, 21 points behind pace setters Man City.

Despite beating Real Madrid to win their Champions League group, Spurs have lacked a cutting edge this season, prompting fans to call for Mahrez's signature.

SPURS BETTER sign Mahrez in january — Yac🎃🇸🇪🎄 (@SonnyEsque) December 16, 2017

Zaha or Mahrez to Spurs would be amazing, another difference maker is who they need in attack — Vinsanity (@ChrissyFooty) December 16, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled for consistency this season, and Saturday's 4-1 thrashing at Man City was their fourth defeat in their last five Premier League away games.

The Argentine manager has seen his side slide out of the Champions League places in recent weeks, with Pochettino's side having suffered more league defeats at this stage of the campaign than they did in the entirety of last season.

Some of Tottenham's star players from last season have so far failed to deliver this campaign, leaving some fans to call for Mahrez among others to be signed in January.

Maybe its time to cash in on players like Dele Alli & Danny Rose, big egos who ain't preforming on the pitch anymore. Go out there and buy Ross Barkley, Riyid Mahrez and Moussa Dembele of Celtic #Spurs — Super Tottenham (@SuperTottenham_) December 17, 2017

Mahrez, 26, has looked back to his best during recent weeks, reminding fans of the kind of form he showed when claiming the PFA Player of the Year award during Leicester's title winning campaign in 2015/16.

With reports of interest from North London rivals Arsenal, Tottenham fans remain hopeful that Mahrez could be persuaded to revive their fortunes this season.