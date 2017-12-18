Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic showed off his footballing skills in style, as he and his teammates tried to kick balls into a basketball net, as part of a Gillette challenge posted on YouTube.

In the video below, Croatian star Rakitic along with a host of other Barcelona talents including Luis Suarez attempt to net baskets with their feet from three different ranges.

Rakitic wins the day, however, when he apparently nets first time from the 'impossible' range of in the stands on the mid-court line.

The Croatian, aside from his outrageous foot basketball technique, has become a key part of Barcelona's success in recent years and has three assists so far this season in 16 outings.

Barcelona travel to the Bernabeu on Saturday to face Real Madrid in what is expected to be a fiercely contested Clasico.

The Catalan giants will be looking to extend their lead at the top with a win against Los Blancos on Saturday, which would see them go 14 points ahead of their rivals.