West Ham Prepare £15m January Bid for Bournemouth Star as Moyes Eyes Reinforcements

West Ham United are actively looking to recruit new players in the January transfer window, as new manager David Moyes looks to freshen up his squad and continue the good start he has enjoyed as manager.

A reports from the Sun suggests that Moyes will look to players already in the Premier League with experience of the division, while one midfielder who has apparently caught the eye of the recruitment team is Bournemouth's Harry Arter.

Reports from the newspaper state that West Ham are preparing to bid up £15m for 27-year-old Arter, who has fallen out of the Bournemouth starting eleven in recent weeks.

The Hammers have fought their way out of the relegation zone under new boss David Moyes, but the former Everton boss reportedly thinks the squad will need to be strengthened in January to ensure their survival.

Moyes has apparently identified Ireland international Arter as a potential successor to the ageing Mark Noble.

However, despite earning fewer minutes than normal this season, Arter has been at Bournemouth since 2010 and has been integral part of the Cherries' rise to the Premier League. The Republic or Ireland international may wish to fight for his place at the club he has called home for nearly eight years.

Bournemouth, who themselves are close to the relegation zone, may also be reluctant to sell their midfield to a direct rival in the Premier League table. On the other hand, the Cherries, whom themselves are reportedly looking to free up some funds, may be persuaded to sell if West Ham came in with a high offer for their midfielder.





For now, both teams look forward to Carabao Cup quarter final action this December. West Ham face Arsenal while Bournemouth have a difficult trip to Chelsea.