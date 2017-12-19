Adrian Mariappa Reveals Immense Gesture He Made to Troy Deeney's Family While Striker Was in Prison

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa is quite the pal to have when you're in trouble, as Troy Deeney found out when he went to prison.

In 2012, the Hornets forward was handed a jail sentence of 10 months for kicking a man in the head during a fight, but was fortunate to only serve less than three due to being remorseful.

And while he was locked up, it took a loan from his pal to ensure that his family were okay during his absence.

Mariappa had an extensive chat with Watford's official website recently, revealing that he lent Deeney the sum of £10,000 to see to it that his friend's family weren't left out in the cold.

"Yeah, we are close,” Mariappa explained. “I've known Troy for a long time now and even when I left [to go to Reading and then Crystal Palace] we kept in touch. Troy is Troy. Anyone who knows him knows it’s such non-stop banter.

“He was going through a tough time. I used to write to him and spoke to him a few times. He asked me to do something and I did it as I’m sure he would have done the same for me. It’s what you do for someone you care about."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Mariappa rejoined the Hornets last year, having spent time away from Vicarage Road after getting sold to Reading and then Crystal Palace. And now that he's back, he has been feeling a renewed sense of importance, having made 14 appearances so far this season

"I think I’ve been in good form this season," he says. "The manager demands high standards in training every day and the squad improves as a result. When you are training against our forward line then you are very prepared for who you come up against. 

"I just love defending. I love tacking, blocking and heading the ball, I’m a bit old-school. I like spoiling attacks and not letting a striker getting their way. I take real pride in that and really enjoy it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters