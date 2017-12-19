Agent of Out-of-Form Southampton Striker Rules Out Return to Serie A in Near Future

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

The agent of Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini has ruled out the player returning to Serie A in the near future after a lack of goalscoring form, according to TalkSport.


The Italian was on fire after joining from Napoli in January, notching six goals in his first four games, including two in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United. However, three in 17 this season have caused some fans to call his form into question and a return to Serie A has been speculated.

However, his agent, Silvio Pagliari, spoke to TWM Radio and was quick to rule out a return to his native Italy. He said: "We're fine there [in England]. For now, we're certainly not talking about it.

But, in the market, never say never."

Gabbiadini's last goals for the club came back in October, and both were penalties in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle. The 26-year-old hasn't scored from open play since August.

It's proven to be a season of inconsistency for the Saints under Mauricio Pellegrino so far, who sit just three points clear of the relegation zone prior to Saturday's home game with Huddersfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters