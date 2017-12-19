Agent of Out-of-Form Southampton Striker Rules Out Return to Serie A in Near Future

The agent of Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini has ruled out the player returning to Serie A in the near future after a lack of goalscoring form, according to TalkSport.





The Italian was on fire after joining from Napoli in January, notching six goals in his first four games, including two in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United. However, three in 17 this season have caused some fans to call his form into question and a return to Serie A has been speculated.

However, his agent, Silvio Pagliari, spoke to TWM Radio and was quick to rule out a return to his native Italy. He said: "We're fine there [in England]. For now, we're certainly not talking about it.

But, in the market, never say never."

Gabbiadini's last goals for the club came back in October, and both were penalties in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle. The 26-year-old hasn't scored from open play since August.

It's proven to be a season of inconsistency for the Saints under Mauricio Pellegrino so far, who sit just three points clear of the relegation zone prior to Saturday's home game with Huddersfield.