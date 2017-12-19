Nabil Fekir Includes Arsenal Among Potential Transfer Destinations

Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir has excited Arsenal fans after revealing that the Emirates is a possible future destination. 

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

The 24-year-old, who has been at Lyon since 2011, has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 12 goals 15 starts.  A number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, are reportedly keen to acquire the French-international in the upcoming January transfer window. 

With both their contracts running out next summer, Arsenal duo Alexis Sanchez and Mezut Ozil could leave the Emirates as soon as January. Fekir, Alexandre Lacazette's former teammate, may be seen as an ideal replacement for either of the two. 

Speaking in a recent interview, the Lyon striker revealed a host of admirers: 

“Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico are all great clubs. Their interest in me is something which is really pleasing, but I have not received any firm offers and right now I’m at Lyon, and I’m happy at this club," he is quoted as saying, by HITC

“I’m not sure what my future holds but La Liga would be a dream destination for me and my career," Fekir continued. 

“England too is an option, with Manchester City and Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans are understandably excited at the prospect of securing Fekir's signature. 

Whether Arsenal will be successful in convincing the 24-year-old to join up with Lacazette at the Emirates remains to be seen. Nevertheless, if Arsenal are as keen as their fans appear to be, Lyon can expect a fight to keep hold of their prized asset in the upcoming January window. 

