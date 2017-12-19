Kepa Arrizabalaga may have played his last game for Athletic Bilbao after the Real Madrid target suffered a foot injury in training.

The goalkeeper was absent from the side that drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad at the weekend after he picked a metatarsal break ahead of the clash.

Athletic announced that Arrizabalaga would be sidelined for three weeks (h/t Marca) and, with rumours of an impending January switch to Real on the cards, the 23-year-old may not feature for the Basque club again.

The brief statement read: "The tests carried out showed an incomplete fracture at the base of the second metatarsal in the right foot, caused by repetitive micro-traumas."

Arriziabalaga's contract with Bilbao expires at the end of this season, and growing reports in Spain have alleged that it is only a matter of time before he ups sticks and moves to the capital.

Media reports, such as Tuesday's article in news outlet AS, have claimed that Real are closing in on a £17.7m transfer for Arrizabalaga after they activated the release clause fee in his contract.

The Spain international would be able to discuss a free transfer with foreign clubs from next month onwards, and Zinedine Zidane's side want to nip any tug-of-wars in the bud by landing him in the winter window.

Contract negotiations between Kepa and Athletic are said to have broken down completely in the past few weeks and make a transfer to Los Blancos much more likely.

Real supposedly want to wrap up a deal for Arrizabalaga within the first week of January to prevent any bidding wars breaking out, and have reportedly lined up a six-year contract for the Ondarroa-born shot stopper to further entice him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Kepa has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Bilbao since he made his senior debut in the 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna in September 2016.