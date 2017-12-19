Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Involved in €30m Specialist Hospital Project

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi has pledged to help with the construction of a hospital in Europe poised to deal with cancer in children, per Marca.

The forward has had a long relationship with children's hospital Sant Joan de Deu, with the facility giving him the growth treatment he needed when he moved to Barca as a youngster. He certainly wouldn't be the player he is today without the hospital's help, and has never forgotten how it impacted his life.

Messi has helped finance said hospital in years prior, funding research and the training of Argentinian doctors at the facility.

And when he was informed of their latest project, the player did not hesitate to offer his support.

The construction of a new hospital annexed to the Sant Joan de Deu will be assisted by a project started by the Lionel Messi Foundation and the Barcelona Foundation. The facility will prioritise research into and treatment of child cancer, a disease which so far cannot be cured.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

There is no knowledge on what to do to avoid it either, and treatment is very pricey. But with the player and his foundation backing the €30m project, certain affected kids will have a hospital available that is designed just for them.

The player is also backing the social media hashtag #paralosvalientes, meaning #ForTheBrave, set up to promote donations and financial support. And after scoring in a match against Sevilla last month, he painted two lines into his face to symbolise his support.

To date, €4m has been received. And while it's a great haul, there's still a long way to go.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters