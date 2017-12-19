Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Says His Teammates Won't Give in to Proposed Gesture Before El Clasico

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez says he and his teammates don't have to give Real Madrid a guard of honour before Saturday's huge El Clasico.

Following Real Madrid's Club World Cup triumph in the UAE, match winner Cristiano Ronaldo had said: "It would be nice and I would like Barcelona to make for us the guard of honour.”

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

But from quotes on Marca, the Uruguayan made it clear his team have no intention of doing so.  He said: "That guard of honour is a new thing for me since arriving in Spain. I know it is said that in the rules if you are also in that competition which your opponent won, then you do it as a sign of respect."


He added: "But on this occasion, we had nothing to do with the Club World Cup so we don't have to do it. That's the decision the club made."

Barcelona travel to the Bernabeu with an 11 point lead on their rivals after going unbeaten all season, but have played a game more following Los Blancos involvement in the Club World Cup.

The victory made Madrid the first club in history to win back-to-back Champions League and Club World Cups, but failure to win on Saturday could leave their La Liga title defence in great danger.

