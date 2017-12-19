Chelsea Legend Quashes Rumours of Antonio Conte's Early Chelsea Exit

Former Chelsea captain John Terry insists that his old club will keep faith with manager Antonio Conte for the long term.

After leading the Blues to the Premier League title last season, Conte has been the subject of discussions involving a change of leadership at the club.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

But Terry believes that Chelsea know the Italian’s worth and will keep him in his post.

"I think they see him as a long-term manager and, having worked with him, I have to say the way he dealt with me and the way he deals with players and the tactical side of things he brings to the game is first class,'' he said on Sky Sports TV, via ESPN. "I do think they will stick with him long term.''

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Conte is currently under contact until 2019, but despite having signed an improved deal last summer, it did not extend the three-year deal he signed in 2016.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table, 14 points behind the runaway leaders Manchester City.

But Terry believes Chelsea still have the second-best squad in the division.

Antonio Conte on his Chelsea future:



"I have another year on my contract. So in this moment my focus is total. It is total for Chelsea, for my players, to improve my players, to try to improve the team. To try to improve the club. To see if I can do this." pic.twitter.com/S2RoqyHKL1 — Talk Chelsea 🏆 (@talkchelsea) December 19, 2017

"They've got some great individual players, great going forward, great defensively, a great midfield and I think, bar City that are setting the tone and the tempo of the Premier League, the best squad of players in the Premier League,'' he said.

Terry also spoke of his support for one of his old coaches at Chelsea, Paul Clement, who is currently fighting against relegation as Swansea manager.

Terry, who ended a 19-year career with Chelsea to join Championship club Aston Villa last summer, said he was in talks with Clement to join Swansea, but ruled out the move due to his insistence to never play against Chelsea.

"[Clement is a] great man manager, someone I spoke to personally over the summer, just a great manger and a really good guy as well,'' said Terry.

"He needs a bit of time, he needs the transfer window to get a few more players in, the right man for the job for sure.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I didn't want to play in the Prem, that was a big thing for me, I didn't want to play against Chelsea, but [I gave] Clem the service because I felt I owed that to him, what he had done for me and how he helped me growing up.

"We met and, having not wanted to play against Chelsea, I have to say he pushed me really close, because the way he dealt with me and the process was excellent. But in the end I couldn't do it.''