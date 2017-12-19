Ex-Tottenham Flop Clinton N'Jie Doesn't Regret Spurs Move Despite Lack of Minutes

Former Tottenham winger Clinton N'Jie has dispelled rumours that he regrets moving to White Hart Lane from Lyon back in 2015, following a less than fruitful spell with the North-London outfit.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 as a seriously promising winger, possessing all the natural attributes to become a success in England's top flight. However, despite his talents the Cameroonian international managed just 14 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side, all of which were goalless.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

N'Jie was sent on loan to French giants Marseille for the 2016 campaign, before eventually making his move permanent last summer and it's safe to say it was the correct decision. The speedy forward has scored five and assisted four in nine Ligue 1 appearances and has bolstered his team's effort to close the gap to Lyon in second.

His current side managed by Rudi Garcia, boast a whole host of attacking talent including Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet and Maxime Lopez which lends itself to N'Jie's explosive play-style.

Speaking to Lyon's official website - where he began his career - N'Jie reiterated he had "no regrets" over his move to Tottenham:

Where Has it All Gone Wrong for Spurs' Midfield Talisman Dele Alli Amid Tottenham's Abject Form? @ferguson_jk_ https://t.co/OtT5Cx8CQY — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) December 18, 2017

"I do not regret. It's a choice I had to make. The club agreed.

"Everyone thought it was a good solution. I gained a lot of experience during this adventure in Tottenham. It has served me a lot for the future and it still serves me, so I have no regrets."

Tottenham will now hope to bounce back from Saturday's comprehensive defeat to high-flying Manchester City, when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on December 23.